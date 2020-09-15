Advertisement

Walton County prepares for Hurricane Sally

Walton County Emergency Management officials are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Sally.
Walton County Emergency Management officials are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Sally.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Heavy rain, flash floods, and strong wind gusts are some of the expected impacts from Hurricane Sally.

“We’re looking heavily at our roads to make sure our roads don’t flood, and our bridges,” said Walton County Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

Classes were canceled for Walton County students Monday, and school is canceled Tuesday as well.

“The superintendent made the decision based on information we gave him that it was not safe to be out on the routes because of the tropical storm force gusts, so they made the decision to close schools,” said Jeff Goldberg, director of Emergency Management.

Emergency Management officials are encouraging people to make sure they have their hurricane preparedness kits ready, but they say don’t panic.

“We have a tendency that if something blips off the coast of Africa, people kind of get a little upset about that, until we start looking at storm warnings and watches, stay calm, listen to the weather folks, listen to the National Hurricane Center,” said Goldberg.

Sandbags are available in four locations for residents who are worried about flooding.

South Walton:

- Blue Mountain Beach at the District 5 road department on County Road 83.

- Miramar Beach at the TDC vacant lot property located on Driftwood Road just north of Scenic Gulf Dr.

- Santa Rosa Beach on Bay Drive (CR 83N) just north of Hwy. 98 on the east side of the road.

Freeport:

- Behind city hall near the swimming pool

