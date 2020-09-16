Altha High School opening as shelter in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Calhoun County emergency officials will open Altha High School as a shelter Wednesday night.

According to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Facebook page, the shelter will open at 5 p.m. They encourage people to being any items they believe are necessary, such as pillows, blankets, food, water, snacks, medication, personal hygiene items, etc.

Officials say if you do decided to go to the shelter to be aware of your surrounding, do not speed, and watch for standing and moving water over roads.

They also say if you choose to stay where you are and live in an area prone to flooding, they want to make sure you are aware the Chipola river is projected to crest Thursday or Friday at about 31.6 feet near Altha and 21.08 feet near Scott’s Ferry Road. They say the Apalachicola River is projected to crest at about 17.2 feet.

