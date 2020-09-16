Bay County Commission votes to keep millage rate same

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Bay County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hold the county millage rate steady at 4.4632 mills, representing no increase in the tax rate over last year as had been previously proposed.

“I’m proud of the hard work that our staff has done over the last several weeks to make difficult cuts to the budget and keep the millage rate steady,” Commission Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts said.

Almost $6 million in cuts, including planned capital projects, several unfilled positions and some department programming, were trimmed from the proposed budget to meet the goal.

“We recognize that our residents are still struggling to deal with the financial blows dealt by Hurricane Michael and now COVID-19, and we will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

The board also voted to hold the tax rates for fire services in the unincorporated area and county mosquito control steady.

The final budget hearing will be held at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Additionally, the Bay County Board of County Commissioners ratified a Local State of Emergency declaration in response to Hurricane Sally at its budget meeting Tuesday evening.