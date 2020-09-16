Advertisement

Bay County extends COVID-19 testing contract

WALKONCLINIC CONTRACT EXTENDED
WALKONCLINIC CONTRACT EXTENDED(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since July Walkonclinic has been providing free COVID-19 testing at two sites in Bay County, one in Callaway and one in Lynn Haven.

Expecting more of a need due to the start of school, Bay County Commissioners extended their testing contract with the clinic. Tests are now being done on children five years of age and older which allows parents to keep a constant lookout for possible infections and alerting schools if anyone does test positive.

The commission voted to extend the contract for 5 more weeks to meet the anticipated need.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County residents trying to prepare for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The area saw a lot of rain all day Tuesday.

News

Hurricane Sally causes neighborhood flooding and road closures in Bay County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Flooding caused early road closures in the downtown Panama City area.

News

Hurricane Sally Concerns in Walton County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Residents in Walton County are sharing concerns over flooding in the area and the rising water levels.

News

Okaloosa County Residents Talk Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Locals in Okaloosa County are remaining positive even as they start to see the impacts of Hurricane Sally.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally Causes Heavy Flooding in Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
We take a look at flooding impacts in Panama City and Panama City Beach as Hurricane Sally moves closer.

News

Hospital liens no longer allowed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hospital liens no longer allowed in Bay County.

News

Walton County flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Flooding in Walton County is worsening due to Hurricane Sally.

News

Thunder Beach canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thunder Beach's fall rally has been canceled.

News

Okaloosa County locals stay positive amidst the storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Some came to watch. Some came to check on damage, and some are working!

News

Hurricane Sally impacts flights at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some flights out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport are being canceled due to Hurricane Sally’s impacts to the area.