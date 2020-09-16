Bay County extends COVID-19 testing contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since July Walkonclinic has been providing free COVID-19 testing at two sites in Bay County, one in Callaway and one in Lynn Haven.

Expecting more of a need due to the start of school, Bay County Commissioners extended their testing contract with the clinic. Tests are now being done on children five years of age and older which allows parents to keep a constant lookout for possible infections and alerting schools if anyone does test positive.

The commission voted to extend the contract for 5 more weeks to meet the anticipated need.

