Callaway locals dealing with flooding from Hurricane Sally

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For Callaway Resident Brenda Peacock and her family, Hurricane Sally can be described in one word.

“Wet. Very wet,” said Peacock.

After dealing with recent heavy rains, Sally left its mark on Peacock’s home.

“The rain started coming across the yard and went into my back Florida room,” said Peacock.

Peacock and her nephew were able to load a few sandbags to help stop the water from creeping in and they’ll keep an eye on it as the night goes on.

“When we see spillways coming towards the house, we’ll rearrange the sandbags as needed,” said her nephew Adam Carreira.

But for now, they say the problems outside and inside the house are under control.

"Some of it did get into the back room, so we put some towels down, moved some furniture, mopped it up and it’s looking alright now,” said Carreira.

As Sally makes its way onshore, Peacock and her family are hoping to stay as dry as they can.

“It’s a constant soak, there hasn’t been that many breaks in the bands,” said Peacock.

While still getting some well-deserved rest as they wait for the storm to pass.

“I plan on chilling and letting them [her nephew and son] be on guard duty,” said Peacock.

Callaway officials say they’re monitoring major roadways throughout the night and locals can reach out to City Hall or the Public Works department with questions.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.