Advertisement

CHELCO crews work through Hurricane Sally

CHELCO lineman finalizes the restoration of an outage caused by Hurricane Sally. As of noon Wednesday, around 7,100 members were without service.
CHELCO lineman finalizes the restoration of an outage caused by Hurricane Sally. As of noon Wednesday, around 7,100 members were without service.(CHELCO)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Approximately 175 CHELCO personnel, along with contractors, are working to restore outages caused by Hurricane Sally as quickly and safely as possible. As of noon Wednesday, CHELCO has around 7,100 members without service.

If the storm moves as predicted, CHELCO Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations Matthew Avery projects most power should be restored Friday, with potential exceptions for flooded or hazardous areas. CHELCO linemen and restoration crews cannot safely work in a bucket truck with extremely high wind gusts, which is slowing down restoration times Wednesday.

“Our crews are working to restore power quickly and safely, but restoring power with the amount of rainfall and wind we’ve had is a complicated process,” said Engineering Manager Kevin Jones.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Ivan’s landfall in Pensacola, Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning in Gulf Shores, Alabama. CHELCO reported its peak morning outages reached approximately 8,100 on Wednesday.

For more information, visit CHELCO’s website at CHELCO.com or follow them on Social Media.

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 53,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes and Santa Rosa counties.

CHELCO lineman finalizes the restoration of an outage caused by Hurricane Sally. As of noon Wednesday, around 7,100 members were without service.
CHELCO lineman finalizes the restoration of an outage caused by Hurricane Sally. As of noon Wednesday, around 7,100 members were without service.(CHELCO)

Latest News

News

Fort Walton Beach garbage pickup - post Hurricane Sally

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The city of Fort Walton Beach updates its residents about its garbage collection services post Hurricane Sally.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge evacuates animals after flooding

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local animal refuge had to make an emergency evacuation Tuesday after rain from Hurricane Sally flooded the property.

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Sally Pictures & Video

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Viewer pictures and videos of the flooding from Hurricane Sally

News

Washington County roads closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Washington County emergency officials have closed all roads in the county after receiving heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

Wednesday Morning Hurricane Sally Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels, Chris Smith, Brooke Richardson and Grayson Jarvis
The latest information on Hurricane Sally as of Tuesday afternoon.

News

EMS check-in points to open in Okaloosa County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
At these points, residents and visitors will be able to get information and be transported to the emergency shelter located in Niceville.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Heavy rain and a threat of severe weather will continue overnight

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Heavy rain and the threat of severe weather continue tonight into Wednesday

News

DBPR promising stricter enforcement for bars

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Happy hour has taken on a whole new meaning for Florida Bar and brewery owners.

News

Flooding in Callaway

Updated: 15 hours ago
We speak with a family in Callaway about the impact they've seen from Hurricane Sally.