Chipley looking ahead to date with Vernon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Some area high school football teams are trying to slog their way through these rainy days! And it’s costing them some valuable time on the practice field in advance of some big games.

The Chipley Tigers one such example of that. Coach Blake Wilson and his Tigers won their opener in week one, beating Graceville 28-0. They followed that up with a week off.

Now they’re prepping for their home opener Friday night against a Vernon team that simply overpowered Port St. Joe last Friday. It doesn’t help to have all this rain falling and tossing a monkey wrench into those preparations. I spoke with coach Wilson about Tuesday afternoon.

“Fortunately after school yesterday we had a little break in the weather and we were able to go outside without the rain.” coach Wilson told me. “As far as our team, you know I think the boys are staying concentrated and they’re working hard. Working hard in the weight room and during weightlifting classes. And when we go out after school they’re focused, just working on us and getting better at the things we do.”

Like the Tigers, the Yellowjackets won their season opener and are 1-0. That win a rather impressive victory on the road at Port St. Joe, the final score 59-26. Coach Wilson telling me he and his guys know very well what they’re up against this week.

“Yeah Vernon, coach (Gerald) Tranquille and his staff they do a great job. And they’ve got some very talented athletes on that team. You know they are who they are and they’re a really good team. I think we’ve played them three times the last two years and they’ve gotten us pretty good all three times. You know are kids are looking to the challenge. You know we’ll see how that works out. And we’re looking for good things on our side of the football from our kids.”

That game Friday at Chipley set for 7 o’clock and is one of several games we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

