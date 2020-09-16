EMS check-in points to open in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In response to Hurricane Sally, Okaloosa County officials have set up a series of collection and information points throughout the area.

At these points, residents and visitors will be able to get information and be transported to the emergency shelter located in Niceville. Officials say these areas will be staffed by emergency medical personnel from Okaloosa EMS and will be identifiable from the flashing lights on their ambulances.

The locations are:

- South Fort Walton Beach: Bruner Middle School located at 322 Holmes Boulevard.

- North Fort Walton Beach: Choctawhatchee High School located at 110 Racetrack Road.

- East Fort Walton Beach: Uptown Station located at 99 Eglin Parkway West.

- West Fort Walton Beach: Santa Rosa Mall located at 300 Mary Esther Parkway.

