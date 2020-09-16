Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach garbage pickup - post Hurricane Sally

The city of Fort Walton Beach updates its residents about its garbage collection services post Hurricane Sally.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Commercial garbage normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 17, along with the regularly scheduled Thursday pickups.

Residential garbage that was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 17. This also includes all special needs customers.

Residential recycling scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, will not be collected until the next scheduled collection day, which is Thursday, Sept. 24.

Residents are advised to place cans by the curb Wednesday evening (tonight) for Thursday collection and to make sure cans are in an upright position. Any cans that are not upright will not be serviced until next service day.

Normal service for Friday, Sept. 18, will take place. This includes scheduled bulk household pickup, residential recycling and commercial service.

Yard waste and storm debris will be collected as time allows. We understand that there will be a large amount of debris after the storm passes. We will collect 4 cubic yards of debris each week per residence until all has been removed. This may take several weeks to complete. We appreciate your patience as we work through this.

