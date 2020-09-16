Hurricane Sally brings heavy rains, flooding to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Lynn Haven neighborhoods and parks experienced some flooding Tuesday from Hurricane Sally.

Some locals' yards and docks were flooded or under water.

Certain neighborhoods also saw ankle-deep water in the roadways.

Some residents we spoke to say they aren’t using sandbags at their homes just yet, but are moving things inside in case the water continues to creep in.

