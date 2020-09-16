Hurricane Sally brings major flooding concerns for Okaloosa County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As Hurricane Sally hovers over the area, the threat for torrential flooding has gone up. In Okaloosa County, their biggest concern from this storm is the flooding, and not necessarily during the storm but after it passes.

There are three rivers in the county that have the potential of flooding.

“We are in the process of solidifying shelter operations for river flooding, although river flood stages may occur in I believe Black Water as early as late this evening," said Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox. "The stages of where it affects homes may not occur until tomorrow so we will have shelter operations solidified and messages pushed out today [Tuesday].”

Maddox added that if an evacuation is ordered, it will be for those who live along the three rivers in the county.

