Hurricane Sally causes neighborhood flooding and road closures in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The waves from the gulf are rough as our area sees the impact of Hurricane Sally; however, the storm isn’t just affecting the beaches but much of Bay County further inland.

“Every time it rains really hard for more than 30 minutes to an hour, we flood," Panama City Beach resident Heath Armstrong said.

It’s the consistent rain that concerns Armstrong the most. However, he isn’t riding out the storm unprepared.

“We prepared (with) sandbags and plywood and blocking up the doors," Armstrong said.

Just down the road, neighbor Sheila Matthews did the same.

“The only thing we can do is actually dam up around our entrances. There’s nothing else we can do," Matthews said.

When it rains heavily on their street off Allison Avenue, it almost always floods, so much so you can take a kayak out. Armstrong did just that a couple of weeks ago.

“The roads completely cover up and then eventually all the culverts fill up that they actually put in our yard to help with the drainage but as soon as the drainage ditch behind this fills up, these things actually start bubbling up water into our yard. I’ve had fish in my yard before," Matthews said.

The problem persisted over in Panama City as well. Flooding caused early road closures in the downtown area.

Also along Beach Drive signs cautioned drivers of roads underwater.

Back in Panama City Beach, residents said they have to play with the cards they’ve been dealt as they always do.

“You could say your neighborhood is flooded but that could just mean there’s a lot of major puddles in your road but ours actually floods to where there’s feet of water," Matthews said.

Both Armstrong and Matthews expect the flooding to get worse throughout the day if the heavy rain continues.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.