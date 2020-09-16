Hurricane Sally floods parts of Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In Walton County, officials have ordered a voluntary evacuation for low lying areas, Zone A, and areas near the Shoal and Choctawhatchee rivers.

School has been canceled again Wednesday, and Freeport High School opened as a shelter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

From the north end, to the south, Walton County is getting hit by heavy rain and strong wind from Hurricane Sally.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputy William Fly said they’ve responded to several calls relating to the weather in Freeport.

“With the weather there’s a lot of accidents, some with injuries, some without. We’ve been dealing with a lot of flooding, mainly up north in DeFuniak but there is some down here. And then also a lot of citizen’s assist calls,” said Fly.

The citizens assist calls are to make sure people are okay during the storm.

Fly also said even when this storm passes, parts of Walton County could see flooding days afterward.

“Normally up here in Freeport, a lot of the rivers tend to fill up with all the rain and they start flowing into all of the creeks. Once those creeks overflow, that’s when we start to have the flooding in people’s yards and onto the roads, and also onto all the dirt roads,” said Fly.

Walton County Schools superintendent A. Russel Hughes said they made the decision to cancel classes once again because getting on the bus would not be safe.

“We have a lot of dirt roads in the northern parts of Walton County and of course some on some low lying areas, as well as places where water is, and we don’t want to put any of our students, families, and of course our buses at risk with any travel,” said Hughes.

A special needs, dog and cat friendly shelter is open at Freeport High School.

COVID-19 screening and social distancing measures are in place.

