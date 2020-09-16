Okaloosa County under emergency curfew order Wednesday night

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County officials have put in place an emergency curfew order following Hurricane Sally.

The emergency order curfew is for Wednesday at 9 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. but officials say it may be extended if needed.

All travel is prohibited within the county with the exception of fire, law enforcement, EMS, utilities, public works, or other authorized personnel. Violating this curfew could result in a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

