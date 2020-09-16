South Walton and PSJ move their Friday football game to Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Instead of playing under the lights Friday, South Walton and Port St. Joe will play under the light of the sun Saturday.

This yet another weather induced change in terms of the high school athletic schedule.

Friday night’s football game between South Walton and Port St. Joe is being moved back to Saturday afternoon, here’s how and

why that came about.

“(South Walton head) Coach (Phil Tisa) reached out with some concerns on practice time and preparation.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told me Tuesday night via a Zoom meeting with both coaches. "And I know there’s a lot of things going over in his neck of the woods. We came up with a solution to go Saturday at three.>

“Our district, we haven’t had school since Tuesday and we’re also closed tomorrow.” South Walton head coach Phil Tisa added. “All of our extracurriculars are also put on postpone. You know I just wasn’t real comfortable going out without having any type of conditioning or practice. Haven’t had contact with the boys since Friday. So I just thought it was the safest and smartest move for our kids.”

And though they both had their moments last Friday, both the Sharks and Seahawks coming off losses to very good teams, and anxious to get back on the field sooner than later. St. Joe falling to Vernon. South Walton losing to Baker Friday. So this chance for a bounce back game.

One other game moved to Monday, that one in Okaloosa County, Niceville at Choctaw.

