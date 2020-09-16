Tuesday Night Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We will continue to see Sally slowly move toward the coast near the AL/FL border tonight. That will continue to bring heavy rain and now a threat of severe weather overnight. As we move into Wednesday we will continue the threat of severe weather, but also add some gustier winds to the forecast as well as the peak of storm surge at high tide. Lows tonight will stay steady in the 70s. Winds will be east at 20-30 mph.

Moving into Wednesday it will be stormy in the morning and then by later in the day we will see some improvement. Highs will reach the low 80s. Winds will turn onshore and blow 30-40 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Peak storm surge will occur around 10 am.

Conditions will improve Wednesday night and be much quieter on Thursday.

