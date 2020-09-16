Two dead and two seriously injured in Holmes County crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, two people are dead after a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Holmes County.

Troopers say the crash took place around 2 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 173 and D.G. Worley Road.

According to reports, a 45-year-old Gardendale, Alabama, woman was heading south on C.R. 173 when her vehicle crossed the center lane and hit another vehicle heading northbound.

Troopers tell us her vehicle’s front left side collided with the left front side of the northbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Graceville man.

Both drivers died as a result of the crash. Two 14-year-old females, also from Gardendale, Alabama, were seriously injured.

