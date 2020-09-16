Walton County residents trying to prepare for Hurricane Sally

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A lot of standing water could be seen around Freeport Tuesday afternoon.

The boat docks at Four Mile Creek Landing nearly are underwater.

Freeport resident Mike Jersey is a little concerned with the amount of rain the area is receiving and is hoping it doesn’t cause too much damage to houses and roads.

“We’re talking about when we get this much rain, foundations give way, sinkholes develop. The last time I can honestly say we got this much rain was in 2014 when we got 26 inches of rain in three days,” said Jersey.

Jersey says one positive for the area is it will be spared the strong winds.

“I’m glad there’s not a lot of wind, we’ve got a lot of pine trees in this area. Pine trees are lightning’s best friend,” said Jersey. “The fact that there’s not a lot of wind is great.”

Freeport resident Leonard Stanley says he is trying to keep his work equipment safe from the storm since hurricanes can unexpectedly change track.

“I’m worried about my barge and my work crew, so the thing is I got it out of the water just in case it does make a turn,” said Stanley.

Stanley says this storm will cause more work for him and his crew.

“More rain, more damage, and that means more work,” said Stanley. “It’s bad for the homeowners. I’ve got a lot of friends on the water, some older folk, and they’ve spent quite a bit of money on it.”

If residents are worried about flooding, Freeport High School will be opened as a shelter.

