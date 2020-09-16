Advertisement

Washington County opens shelter of last resort in Chipley

The shelter will open Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Washington County emergency officials will open a shelter of last resort in Chipley Wednesday night.

Washington County Emergency Management says the shelter will open at 6:30 p.m. at 680 2nd Street in Chipley. They say this is not an ARC certified shelter and is not pet friendly.

They also say with COVID-19 concerns, they encourage residents to consider other options since shared spaces and crowded conditions can increase the risk of virus transmission.

They say meals and cots will not be provided and there are no shower accommodations.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

