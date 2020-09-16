Advertisement

Washington County roads closed

Washington County emergency officials have closed all roads in the county after receiving heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Washington County emergency officials have closed all roads in the county after receiving heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.

Emergency officials say road conditions are extremely dangerous and are asking people to stay off the roads. The only exception are emergency vehicles and essential critical travel.

They say barricades have been put in place. They say it is possible roads have been damaged from the amount of rainfall the county has received.

