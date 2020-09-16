Advertisement

Waste Management collection changes due to Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally will impact collection service schedules in Walton County
Waste Management of Walton County announced it will suspend all collection services in Walton County, Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Waste Management of Walton County announced it will suspend all collection services in Walton County, Wednesday, Sept. 16.(WASTE MANAGEMENT)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to the anticipated severe weather impacts associated with Hurricane Sally, Waste Management of Walton County announced it will suspend all collection services in Walton County, Wednesday, Sept. 16. Service will resume Thursday, Sept. 17, weather and road conditions permitting.

Waste Management residential service resumption schedule in Walton County is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 16 routes will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 17
  • Thursday, Sept. 17 routes will be collected on Friday, Sept. 18
  • Friday, Sept. 18 routes will be collected on Saturday, Sept. 19

Commercial collection service will be up to one day delay.

“Due to the latest projected path and impact of Hurricane Sally, Waste Management is suspending all collection services in Walton County for Wednesday, Sept. 16,” said Kaleb Morain, WM of Walton County District Manager. “We appreciate the cooperation of all our valued customers and direction of our elected officials as we work through this severe weather event. We encourage all to implement their storm plans as instructed by local authorities”

BEFORE THE STORM:

  • Secure garbage and recycling containers. Place empty containers in a secure location away from open spaces.
  • Stop all yard maintenance and tree trimming activities when there is a named storm with a predicted landfall.
  • Bundle and tie down all loose trash such as tree limbs, wood planks or building and roof tiles. Place these materials in a location where debris cannot become hazardous to homes or automobiles in high winds.

AFTER THE STORM:

  • Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separate from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).
  • Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Sally brings major flooding concerns for Okaloosa County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Hurricane Sally brings major concern for flooding in Okaloosa County.

News

Hurricane Sally floods parts of Walton County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
From the north end, to the south, Walton County is getting hit by heavy rain and strong wind from Hurricane Sally.

News

Two dead and two seriously injured in Holmes County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, two people are dead after a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Holmes County.

News

Callaway locals dealing with flooding from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
After dealing with recent heavy rains, Sally left its mark on Peacock’s home.

Latest News

News

Bay County Commission votes to keep millage rate same

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bay County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hold the county millage rate steady at 4.4632 mills.

News

Hurricane Sally brings heavy rains, flooding to Lynn Haven

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Certain neighborhoods also saw ankle-deep water in the roadways.

News

Walton County residents trying to prepare for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The area saw a lot of rain all day Tuesday.

News

Hurricane Sally causes neighborhood flooding and road closures in Bay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Flooding caused early road closures in the downtown Panama City area.

News

Bay County extends COVID-19 testing contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
In anticipation of an increased need due to the start of school the Bay County Commission extended their testing contract with the clinic.

News

Hurricane Sally Concerns in Walton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Residents in Walton County are sharing concerns over flooding in the area and the rising water levels.