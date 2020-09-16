Waste Management collection changes due to Hurricane Sally

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to the anticipated severe weather impacts associated with Hurricane Sally, Waste Management of Walton County announced it will suspend all collection services in Walton County, Wednesday, Sept. 16. Service will resume Thursday, Sept. 17, weather and road conditions permitting.

Waste Management residential service resumption schedule in Walton County is as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 16 routes will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 17 routes will be collected on Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 routes will be collected on Saturday, Sept. 19

Commercial collection service will be up to one day delay.

“Due to the latest projected path and impact of Hurricane Sally, Waste Management is suspending all collection services in Walton County for Wednesday, Sept. 16,” said Kaleb Morain, WM of Walton County District Manager. “We appreciate the cooperation of all our valued customers and direction of our elected officials as we work through this severe weather event. We encourage all to implement their storm plans as instructed by local authorities”

BEFORE THE STORM:

Secure garbage and recycling containers. Place empty containers in a secure location away from open spaces.

Stop all yard maintenance and tree trimming activities when there is a named storm with a predicted landfall.

Bundle and tie down all loose trash such as tree limbs, wood planks or building and roof tiles. Place these materials in a location where debris cannot become hazardous to homes or automobiles in high winds.

AFTER THE STORM:

Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separate from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).

Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.