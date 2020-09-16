Advertisement

Woman killed in Boston elevator accident

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - Boston Police are investigating after a woman was killed in an elevator accident on Monday.

Carrie O’Connor was found on the first floor of her apartment building. Another resident said she was warned about the elevator moments before the doors closed.

State inspectors went in and out of the apartment building Tuesday, checking out the elevator where a day earlier, O’Connor, a Boston university lecturer in French who had recently moved in, was killed in an accident.

Police say she was found in the elevator and died of traumatic asphyxia, which is a crushing injury.

“It was horrifying. I would never want to hear that ever. It wasn’t a cry. I can’t even describe what it was.” said Leanne Scorzoni, a tenant.

Fellow tenants say another resident saw her moments before it happened.

“He was helping her with a box into the building. And he was going up the stairs, and he had told her, ‘Hey, just be careful because you have to pull the door across and then step in and then press the button. However, if you have something in there it can trigger a sensor.’ He believes that whatever she was trying to get in there hit the sensor and then it started moving,” Scorzoni said.

“Like it’s a two-slide door system, and unless that door is completely shut, it does not move, ever,” one tenant said.

“That was really scary thinking it could have been me, it could have been anyone,” another tenant said.

The property manager said the elevator that was involved was inspected within the last year, and a spokesperson for the state agency in charge of those inspections says everything passed and met state regulations.

Copyright 2020 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

