Bay District Schools closed through Friday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay district schools held a press conference today to discuss the closure of schools through friday in an effort to allow for more drainage over the weekend. Superintendent Bill Husfelt, said that flooding, washed out roads, and water levels still rising in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Youngstown and other areas in Bay County are keeping buses from being able to take their usual routes, and some students and faculty are still stuck in their homes.

“A lot of people are dealing with personal issues right now, and we just want to not have to add to even more problems that people already have. We had one school we know where probably about half the teachers and personnel would not be able to make it to school tomorrow if we had that,” said Husfelt.

Athletic events will still be held Friday and Saturday as planned.

