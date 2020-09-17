Advertisement

Curfew in place for portion of Okaloosa County

A new curfew has been put in place for Okaloosa County. (WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Board of County Commissioners of Okaloosa County have placed a curfew for residents north of the northern boundary line of Eglin Air Force Base.

The curfew will run from Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. until Friday, September 18 at 6:00 a.m.

The Curfew may be extended by the commissioners if needed.

Fire, police, EMS, utilities, public works, military, and those with other legitimate business activity can travel within the curfew hours if needed.

