Advertisement

Flooding a major concern in Holmes and Washington Counties

All roads have been closed in Holmes and Washington County.
All roads have been closed in Holmes and Washington County.(wjhg)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -In Holmes and Washington Counties, roadways have been closed due to flooding from the hurricane.

In both counties, the sheriff’s office closed all roads unless needed for an emergency.

In Bonifay in Holmes County, on Highway 79 and Highway 90, the roads are completely under water. In Washington County, not all roads have been assessed.

The sheriff’s office has worked to barricade the especially dangerous spots, but did not have enough to barricade them all.

Joshua Niemi, a resident of Bonifay, says that he has ever seen anything like this before. In fact, the closest thing he could compare it to was when the choctawhatchee river flooded in the 90′s.

“Since yesterday, it has rained, as most people would like to say, cats and dogs. It is terrential downpours. I’ve been through a lot of hurricanes, as a kid growing up here in the area, but I’ve never seen any rain like it was today. To look around town, it was just devastating. The flood waters were all over town,” said Neimi.

In Washington County, the sheriff’s office is also urging residents to seek high ground, especially if they are in low lying areas. As rivers rise, there could be more problems to come.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The State of Florida issues Hurricane Sally updates

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The State of Florida issues its Hurricane Sally response as of Wednesday, September 16.

News

Gulf Power responding to outages caused by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gulf Power Wednesday announced that as of 6:00 PM CDT, it had restored power to more than 50,000 customers affected by Hurricane Sally.

News

Gulf County officials have multiple concerns amidst Sally’s arrival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Officials are advising residents to stay in and avoid travel, if possible.

News

River Level Forecasts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Flooding will be a big story in the coming days on area rivers

Latest News

News

Shop owners in St. Andrews dealing with affects from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The area experienced a lot of flooding causing many roads to close.

News

Flooding in Jackson County from hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreason urges residents to stay off the roads

News

Lynn Haven homes, roadways flood after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Lynn Haven homes like Bill Savelle’s off of fourth Street saw their roads become almost impassible.

News

Panama City Beach neighborhood under water due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Neighbors said they expected it and did their best to prepare but in the end, Hurricane Sally welcomed itself into their homes.

News

Flooding in Marianna

Updated: 3 hours ago
We speak with Jackson County's Emergency Management Director about conditions in Marianna.

News

Lynn Haven Flooding

Updated: 3 hours ago
We head to Lynn Haven to see what impacts Hurricane Sally had there.