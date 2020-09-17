Flooding a major concern in Holmes and Washington Counties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -In Holmes and Washington Counties, roadways have been closed due to flooding from the hurricane.

In both counties, the sheriff’s office closed all roads unless needed for an emergency.

In Bonifay in Holmes County, on Highway 79 and Highway 90, the roads are completely under water. In Washington County, not all roads have been assessed.

The sheriff’s office has worked to barricade the especially dangerous spots, but did not have enough to barricade them all.

Joshua Niemi, a resident of Bonifay, says that he has ever seen anything like this before. In fact, the closest thing he could compare it to was when the choctawhatchee river flooded in the 90′s.

“Since yesterday, it has rained, as most people would like to say, cats and dogs. It is terrential downpours. I’ve been through a lot of hurricanes, as a kid growing up here in the area, but I’ve never seen any rain like it was today. To look around town, it was just devastating. The flood waters were all over town,” said Neimi.

In Washington County, the sheriff’s office is also urging residents to seek high ground, especially if they are in low lying areas. As rivers rise, there could be more problems to come.

