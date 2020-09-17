Flooding in Jackson County from hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County residents had to navigate flooded roads Wednesday due to water from Hurricane Sally. Emergency Management director Rodney Andreason told Newschannel 7, just because it’s no longer raining doesn’t mean the threat is over.

“We’re dealing with a lot of flooding and right now one of the biggest problems we’re looking at is low lying areas that are flooding,” Andreason said. “One of the other areas is going to be the Chipola River that’s gonna cause some problems for us over the next couple of days ‘cause right now we’re expecting the river to go to 25’. The historical flood level on the river was 27′. So I hope it doesn’t go any higher than that but we are going to be watching. But we’re asking people if you don’t need to be out don’t be out. If you see standing water some place do not drive through it. We’ve already had an incident where a car has driven through and actually the car floated away. So we want to make sure the people if you don’t need to be out stay home.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.