Advertisement

Flooding in Jackson County from hurricane Sally

The Jackson County Emergency Management Director urges residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
The Jackson County Emergency Management Director urges residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County residents had to navigate flooded roads Wednesday due to water from Hurricane Sally. Emergency Management director Rodney Andreason told Newschannel 7, just because it’s no longer raining doesn’t mean the threat is over.

“We’re dealing with a lot of flooding and right now one of the biggest problems we’re looking at is low lying areas that are flooding,” Andreason said. “One of the other areas is going to be the Chipola River that’s gonna cause some problems for us over the next couple of days ‘cause right now we’re expecting the river to go to 25’. The historical flood level on the river was 27′. So I hope it doesn’t go any higher than that but we are going to be watching. But we’re asking people if you don’t need to be out don’t be out. If you see standing water some place do not drive through it. We’ve already had an incident where a car has driven through and actually the car floated away. So we want to make sure the people if you don’t need to be out stay home.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shop owners in St. Andrews dealing with affects from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The area experienced a lot of flooding causing many roads to close.

News

Lynn Haven homes, roadways flood after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Lynn Haven homes like Bill Savelle’s off of fourth Street saw their roads become almost impassible.

News

Panama City Beach neighborhood under water due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Neighbors said they expected it and did their best to prepare but in the end, Hurricane Sally welcomed itself into their homes.

News

Flooding in Marianna

Updated: 2 hours ago
We speak with Jackson County's Emergency Management Director about conditions in Marianna.

Latest News

News

Lynn Haven Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
We head to Lynn Haven to see what impacts Hurricane Sally had there.

News

Flooding in Panama City and St. Andrews

Updated: 2 hours ago
We head to Panama City to take a look at Hurricane Sally's impacts there.

News

Panama City Beach Neighborhood Under Water

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Panama City Beach neighborhood off Allison Avenue is under water following flooding from Hurricane Sally.

News

Rivers Flooding in Freeport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following Hurricane Sally, river levels are rising and causing flooding in Freeport.

News

Washington County opens shelter of last resort in Chipley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Washington County emergency officials will open a shelter of last resort in Chipley Wednesday night.

News

Okaloosa County under emergency curfew order Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County officials have put in place an emergency curfew order following Hurricane Sally.