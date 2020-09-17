Advertisement

Freeport residents could see more flooding as river levels rise

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

“My house is full of water, I’ve got two to six inches full of water in my house, everywhere," said Terry Morgan, who lives in Freeport.

On Bay Loop Drive in Freeport, drivers have to turn around because Bear Creek and the Choctawhatchee Bay are flooding the road.

Several homes along the bay are surrounded by water, and Walton County District One Commissioner-Elect William “Boots” McCormick said it could get worse before it gets better.

“This is Highway 20, this is our main east and west corridor, that water goes over here and shuts us down, what do you think happens?” said McCormick.

The Alaqua Creek is set to crest at a record level this week.

“I can imagine by the water level, it’s in the kitchen, it’s in the living room, not very high but its definitely a few inches of water that’s for sure,” said Eric Davis, who lives in Freeport.

Many homes, like Davis' have already flooded.

But more water could be coming down the river, as more rain flows into the rivers from up north, brought on by now Tropical Storm Sally.

Even closer to the Highway 331 bridge, homeowners near Grady Brown Park lost everything due to flooding.

“You can’t believe it, we’ve lost almost everything, all our clothes, everything is just destroyed,” said Morgan.

