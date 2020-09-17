Advertisement

Gulf County Emergency Management gives update on flooding

Stone Mill Creek creeping over the road in Wewahitchka.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Gulf County Emergency Management would like to notify residents and property owners the potential dangers of river flooding in Gulf County. Residents and property owners along the river basin should be aware of the river readings and take precautions and perform protective actions if their area is impacted by river flood conditions.

Precautionary Measures.

This includes but is not limited to:

1. Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.

2. Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground.

3. Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.

Do not drive cars through flooded Areas. If you see Flood Waters

TURN AROUND DO NOT DROWN

As of right now the following roads have a substantial amount of standing water. Use caution when traveling through these areas:

Pleasant Rest Rd

CR 386 just North of the Bridge

Madison St and Oak Grove Ave

Roberts Landing RD

Jarrett Daniels Rd

Stone Creek Mill Bridge

S. Dianna St

Any residents that have been impacted by flood conditions, please take pictures of the waterline on their home before cleanup. Please email them to emermgt@gulfcounty.gov or share them

with Gulf County Emergency Management on Facebook.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, please remember to drain all standing water to prevent the spread of mosquitos and cover your skin outside. For more information go to http://www.floridahealth.gov/.

Additional weather information is available at the Tallahassee National Weather Service website at: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tlh/.

