Gulf County officials have multiple concerns amidst Sally’s arrival

Stone Mill Creek creeping over the road in Wewahitchka.
Stone Mill Creek creeping over the road in Wewahitchka.(wjhg)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Gulf County officials have shut down some roads, but not all. As it turns out, the roads are not their only problem.

Earlier today, South Diana Street in Wewahitchka was closed due to the water rising on Stone Mill Creek.

The intersection of Longmeadow Drive and Annie Avenue where Stone Mill Creek overflowed onto the roadway. The Gulf County sheriff’s office closed down Longmeadow Drive to small vehicles for safety reasons.

But, Benjamin Guthrie, the 911 coordinator for the Gulf County Emergency Operations Center, says these floods are not only affecting the roads.

“We’ve been monitoring the roads. At the beaches, we are having a lot of erosion right now. We recently went through a beach renourishment project, and we hate to see the waves out there because they are destroying our beaches again,” said Guthrie.

Officials are advising residents to stay indoors if at all possible and not to travel.

We head to Lynn Haven to see what impacts Hurricane Sally had there.