Local sex offender arrested for solicitation of a child for sex acts using the internet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man for the solicitation of a child for sex acts using the internet.

Deputies say they arrested Gregory Whitman, 57, on September 16 after a search warrant was served at at his home.

Deputies say Whitman is a local registered sex offender from charges including kidnapping and sexual battery of a child.

During an investigation into those who prey on children online, deputies identified Whitman as a suspect.

Deputies say Whitman was soliciting someone he believed was a 14-year-old child on the internet.

Whitman is charged with one count of solicitation of a child for sexual acts via an internet or electronic device, as well as two counts of failing to register internet identifiers with the sexual offender registry.

He was taken to the Bay County Jail and remains in custody with no bond.

“This arrest proves again that those that prey on children adapt and use the latest technology and law enforcement must keep up to stop them,” Sheriff Ford said. “We will continue to actively combat this terrible crime with our local and federal partners, but parents and guardians are the first line of defense against child predators.” Sheriff Ford asks parents and guardians to monitor children’s activities on the internet closely, including what sites they visit and with whom they communicate.

