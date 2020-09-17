Lynn Haven homes, roadways flood after Hurricane Sally

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Like many areas across the panhandle, Lynn Haven saw some pretty heavy flooding from Hurricane Sally, and officials say it could last for a while.

”So we’re going to deal with this for another 24 to 48 hours," said Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie.

Lynn Haven homes like Bill Savelle’s off of Fourth Street saw their roads become almost impassible.

“Right now it’s high tide so it’s a lot worse than what it normally is,” said Savelle.

Savelle and his family have lived in their home since the 70s and have seen their fair share of storms but say Sally was different.

“Actually the rainwater is a little worse. I have seen it when it [the water] was up in the driveway," said Savelle.

Chief Ramie shared a similar sentiment.

“This has been the most water I’ve seen since I’ve been here almost three years," said Ramie.

It wasn’t just residential areas that flooded, many main roadways in Lynn Haven like Highway 77 were also underwater. Chief Ramie says unless it’s an emergency, stay off the road.

“We’re up to nine vehicles that have either stalled or drove off in ditches. People that were out sightseeing. So on top of every other call that we have and a high call volume, we’re having to deal with sightseers," said Ramie.

As the storm moves off and locals assess the damage, Chief Ramie and law enforcement officials will work to keep the roadways and citizens safe, while Savelle and his family recover and prepare in case another storm comes through.

“ [We’ll] Ride it out for right now and do what we’ve gotta do," said Savelle.

Officials say they hope the low tide will help ease some of this water out of the roadways.

