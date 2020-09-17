Advertisement

Mary Esther experiencing sanitary sewer overflows

The large majority of County West’s 26 lift stations which are serviced by the Russell Stephenson Water Reclamation Facility were overwhelmed and/or submerged during Sally’s move onshore September 16th. (WJHG/WECP)
The large majority of County West’s 26 lift stations which are serviced by the Russell Stephenson Water Reclamation Facility were overwhelmed and/or submerged during Sally’s move onshore September 16th. (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to the heavy rains and the loss of power caused by Hurricane Sally, our Water and Sewer Department is dealing with several sanitary sewer overflows in its County West service area, which services unincorporated Mary Esther.

The large majority of County West’s 26 lift stations which are serviced by the Russell Stephenson Water Reclamation Facility were overwhelmed and/or submerged during Sally’s move onshore September 16th. The area received 22″ of rain – 19″ of it on the 16th.

As the area lost power during the storm, the situation further deteriorated for the lift stations.

During the storm, Water and Sewer was closely monitoring the system and the associated alarms through various forms of telemetry. However, the wastewater collection system was not able to handle prolonged mass power outages paired with the unprecedented rain.

The system typically, in which all 26 lift stations were functioning well before the storm made landfall, flows around 500,000 gallons per day on an average day.

“Okaloosa County Water and Sewer Staff is now completely focused on minimizing the amount of sanitary sewer overflows by using stationary generators, portable generators, and bypass pumps,” said Water and Sewer Deputy Director Mark Wise, “Full restoration is not possible until commercial power is restored. Gulf Power is fully working towards that.”

Water and Sewer staff is coordinating with the Florida Department of Environmental and the Florida Department of Health to estimate the spill volume.

Sanitary sewer overflows from this collection system follow the historical drainage patterns and ultimately discharge into Santa Rosa Sound.

"We will continue to work this spill until power is back on and operations have resumed.

Latest News

News

Florida Highway Patrol closes portion of I-10 from Okaloosa to Walton County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Highway Patrol has closed I-10 from Exit 56 in Okaloosa County to Exit 70 in Walton County.

News

Curfew in place for portion of Okaloosa County

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The curfew will run from Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. until Friday, September 18 at 6:00 a.m.

News

Local sex offender arrested for solicitation of a child for sex acts using the internet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man for the solicitation of a child for sex acts using the internet.

News

Nearly 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage spills into Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County advises against swimming in Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou until further notice.

Latest News

News

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies search for runaway inmate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

News

Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see 20% spike since return to classrooms

Updated: 17 hours ago
Florida's seen a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since school began.

News

Freeport residents could see more flooding as river levels rise

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
On Bay Loop Drive in Freeport, drivers have to turn around because Bear Creek and the Choctawhatchee Bay are flooding the road.

News

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Since School Started

Updated: 17 hours ago
A look at pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida since school started back up.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be on the decrease in the wake of Hurricane Sally

News

Walton County Flooding

Updated: 17 hours ago
A look at the rising water levels in Freeport, following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.