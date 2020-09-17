Advertisement

Nearly 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage spills into Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou

Johnson Bayou in Panama City is under an advisory after a sewage spill. (KHON)
Johnson Bayou in Panama City is under an advisory after a sewage spill. (KHON)(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou are under an advisory after the City of Lynn Haven reported nearly 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage was released due to flooding from Hurricane Sally.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County advises against swimming in Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou until further notice.

The City of Lynn Haven will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department.

The advisory will be lifted once level come back safe.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies search for runaway inmate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

News

Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see 20% spike since return to classrooms

Updated: 13 hours ago
Florida's seen a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since school began.

News

Freeport residents could see more flooding as river levels rise

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
On Bay Loop Drive in Freeport, drivers have to turn around because Bear Creek and the Choctawhatchee Bay are flooding the road.

News

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Since School Started

Updated: 14 hours ago
A look at pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida since school started back up.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be on the decrease in the wake of Hurricane Sally

News

Walton County Flooding

Updated: 14 hours ago
A look at the rising water levels in Freeport, following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Expect drier weather over the next several days

News

The State of Florida issues Hurricane Sally updates

Updated: 15 hours ago
The State of Florida issues its Hurricane Sally response as of Wednesday, September 16.

News

Gulf Power responding to outages caused by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 15 hours ago
Gulf Power Wednesday announced that as of 6:00 PM CDT, it had restored power to more than 50,000 customers affected by Hurricane Sally.

News

Gulf County officials have multiple concerns amidst Sally’s arrival

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Officials are advising residents to stay in and avoid travel, if possible.