Nearly 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage spills into Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou are under an advisory after the City of Lynn Haven reported nearly 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage was released due to flooding from Hurricane Sally.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County advises against swimming in Lynn Haven Bayou and Anderson Bayou until further notice.

The City of Lynn Haven will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department.

The advisory will be lifted once level come back safe.

