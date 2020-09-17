Advertisement

Panama City Beach neighborhood under water due to Hurricane Sally

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Residents on Faith Lane in Panama City Beach found themselves stranded inside their homes Wednesday due to flooding in their neighborhood.

“We knew that it was going to do what it was going to do. So it didn’t take very long at all. I mean, it just started staying and won’t go (anywhere). We’re tired of it," resident Sheila Matthews said.

On Tuesday, the homes were merely threatened with growing puddles of floodwaters. Just one day later, the threat became a reality.

“Got a little bit of sleep, wake up at 8:30 this morning to a lake in my front yard," resident Heath Armstrong said.

The floodwaters reached up to some neighbors' knees.

“Awestruck. Absolutely awestruck. I just can’t believe what I’m seeing out here," Vivian Strickler said, who is temporarily living in a house on Faith Lane.

Neighbors said they expected it and did their best to prepare but in the end, Hurricane Sally welcomed itself into their homes.

“We’re shoveling water out of our screened-in porch. Our dam didn’t break or anything, it’s just seeping in from the bottom," Matthews said.

Home after home, most residents are under water.

“It’s really upsetting me because this is my home and I don’t want to lose my home," resident Judy Towns said.

They said the flooding is a constant problem, and they say no one has given them a solution.

Everybody on this little corner is just about to their wit’s end. People are actually wanting to sell and leave," Matthews said. "They need to do something. The city, the county, whatever, somebody needs to do something.”

Neighbors went on to say they don’t expect the flooding to completely go down for at least another day.

