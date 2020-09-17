River Level Forecasts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After rain totals that were more than a foot over most of our area our area rivers are on the rise and will crest near record high levels in the coming days. Here is the very latest forecast for some of our area rivers as well as how the current forecasts compare to historic crests.

River Levels From The National Weather Service

Near record rainfall over the panhandle (WJHG)

River levels on the Chipola & Apalachicola Rivers (WJHG)

Historic Crests - Chipola @ Marianna

(1) 27.00 ft on 04/15/1975

(2) 24.00 ft on 07/10/1994

(3) 23.66 ft on 03/31/2009

(4) 22.97 ft on 02/28/2013

(5) 21.88 ft on 04/04/2016

26′ - Major flooding begins along the Chipola River in Marianna affecting numerous homes on the west bank of the river. Caverns Road begins to flood on the south side of the bridge near Yancey Boat Ramp. Water reaches the base of the Magnolia Road Bridge and the road is subject to closure.

25′ - Water approaches residences along Noland Street near Kelson Avenue in Marianna.

24′ - Water approaches the base of the Magnolia Road bridge south of Interstate 10.

Historic Crests - Chipola @ Altha

(1) 33.55 ft on 09/20/1926

(2) 32.20 ft on 04/05/1948

(3) 30.79 ft on 04/04/2009

(4) 30.73 ft on 03/13/1998

(5) 30.66 ft on 04/04/2009

30′ - Major flood damage will occur.

28.5′ - Water will reach the highway 274 bridge and approach the road.

23′ - Water will start to affect houses and mobile homes in the flood plain downstream from the gauge. A few fish camps downstream of highway 20 will be affected by flood water.

22′ - Minor lowland flooding will occur. Lamb Eddy Road near the boat ramp will flood.

Historic Crests - Apalachicola River @ Blountstown

(1) 28.60 ft on 03/21/1929

(2) 27.90 ft on 01/27/1925

(3) 27.23 ft on 03/13/1998

(4) 27.21 ft on 07/10/1994

(5) 26.30 ft on 03/21/1990

24.5′ - In Blountstown, the area from the boat landing to Tupelo Street will be underwater. Lake Grove Road to the Chipola Cutoff area will flood in Gulf County. Water will approach homes at Red Bull Island and the Dalkeith and Howard Creek areas in Gulf County. The 24.5 foot level at Blountstown may at times not be representative of river levels in these areas due to tidal effects, winds, or local rainfall and should be used with caution.

24.1′- Water begins to flood NE Magnolia Street in Pine Island east of NE Hickory Street. In Blountstown, water begins to surround homes east of SE Pear Street to SE River Street. In Liberty County, flooding expands at the Bristol Boat Ramp affecting more residences.

24′ - The Wewahitchka area in Gulf County will be affected downstream of Blountstown. Minor house flooding will occur at Kentucky Landing, Chipola Cutoff, Red Bull Island, Douglas Landing, Brants Landing, Willis Landing and Howards Creek area. The 24.0 ft level at Blountstown may at time not be representative of river levels in these areas due to tidal effects, winds or local rainfall and should be used with caution.

23.5′ - Water will reach the walkway to Neal Lumber Office in Blountstown. Houses downstream at the Chipola Cutoff in the Wewahitchka area will begin to flood. The 23.5 foot level at Blountstown may at times not be representative of river levels in these areas due to tidal effects, winds, or local rainfall and should be used with caution.

23′ - Water crosses the low water crossing on Parrish Lake East 3 miles before the end of the road in Calhoun County.

22′ - Minor lowland flooding will occur on many roads including Byrd Parker Road, Warmouth Drive, Gaskin Park, the end of Lake Grove Road, Elm Street on Red Bull Island, and Lower Landing on Howards Creek in Gulf County. The 22.0 ft level at Blountstown may at times not be representative of river levels in the these areas due to tidal effects, winds, or local rainfall and should be used with caution. In Liberty County, a home on River Road downstream of the Bristol Boat Ramp begins to flood on the lower level.

River Levels on the Choctawhatchee River & Shoal Creek (WJHG)

Historic Crests - Choctawhatchee @ Caryville

(1) 27.10 ft on 03/17/1929

(2) 23.85 ft on 07/09/1994

(3) 21.60 ft on 04/24/1928

(4) 21.16 ft on 03/21/1990

(5) 19.63 ft on 03/11/1998

21′ - The access ramps to Interstate 10 at CR 279 begin to flood at this level.

20′ - Water begins to flood US 90 above one half mile east of the bridge in Washington County. Water will cover portions of the railroad in Caryville.

18′ - Water begins to flood areas along CR-279 in Washington County north of Interstate 10. Several structures along the highway south of US-90 begin to flood.

17′ - Water reaches CR-179 in Holmes County near the intersection with Boat Ramp Road.

Historic Crests - Choctawhatchee @ Bruce/Ebro

(1) 29.19 ft on 03/15/1929

(2) 26.76 ft on 07/11/1994

(3) 22.88 ft on 03/23/1990

(4) 22.61 ft on 03/13/1998

(5) 21.48 ft on 04/15/1975

27′ - Nearly all structures between Black Creek Road and the west bank of the Choctawhatchee River are flooded. Flooding begins to affect more areas south of Shell Landing Road in Washington County.

24′ - Significant flooding affects numerous structures throughout the lower Choctawhatchee River Basin.

22′ - Structures along Holmes Creek from Millers Ferry Road to the confluence with the Choctawhatchee River in Washington County are prone to flooding above this level.

21′ - In Walton County, flooding impacts multiple structures south of Black Creek Road between Rooks Bluff Road and BH Reddick Road. Flooding expands just north of SR-20 off Howell Bluff Road.

20′ - In Walton County, multiple structures not elevated on BH Reddick Road are flooded. In Washington County, structures at the end of Choctaw Road begin to flood. Flooding begins at Boynton Cutoff Road. Roads near Holmes Creek south of Millers Ferry Road southward to the confluence with the Choctawhatchee River are prone to flooding above this level. Structures on Backwoods Road also begin to flood.

