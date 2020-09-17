Seahawks and Sharks working on short practice week as they prepare to square off Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Thanks to Hurricane Sally, two area high school football teams, extra eager, you might say, to get back on the field, have to wait an extra day to do so. Those two are South Walton and Port St. Joe, who will meet at 3 eastern in what is our High School Game of the Week! They were set to play Friday night, but both coaches agreed to push back a day to give themselves time to get their kids ready, given Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were washouts in terms of practice time.

“It’s just par for the course for 2020 isn’t it?” South Walton head coach Phil Tisa told me in a Zoom interview I did with both coaches Tuesday night. "Let’s see, coronavirus, murder hornets, fires on the west coast, back to back hurricanes in New Orleans! We might as well...let’s just see what else we can endure. It’s just another day.

Both the Seahawks and Sharks are especially anxious to get back on the field sooner than later, since both are coming off lopsided losses to some pretty good teams in Baker and Vernon respectively.

“You know we just told our guys that it’s gonna happen.” Port St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones said. “Sometimes you’re on the good side of that one and sometimes you’re on the bad side. We came up short Friday and you know all we can do is keep working and get better.”

“You know the hope is that we improve.” coach Tisa told me. “You know we’ve had a shorter time to prepare. We got a win against Walton but I thought there were plenty of things to improve on there. And then going into the game with Baker, just saw weaknesses and mistakes that we’ve got to work on. You know hopefully I’ll just see improvement. I don’t want to say it’s a long year because it’s unlike any other year. But with everybody getting the opportunity to make the playoffs, the idea is to improve each week you know for that time of year.”

As for dealing with the loss of three days of practice, well pushing back to Saturday gets one of those days back. Still the routine of a normal game week is already lost.

“We have a plan you know.” said coach Jones. “Monday’s film, and Tuesday we get after it. Wednesday we get after it. Thursday’s a walk-through. So with the weather you’re not getting after it. And really with now, not being able to practice at all you’ve kind of just got to hope that your guys have taken everything that you’ve done leading up to this point and putting it into play.”

“We have been fortunate enough to be able to do some zoom conferences, you know at least talk about what the game plan would be.” adds coach Tisa. “But that still doesn’t take the place of being able to go out and rep things. And line up against formations, and you know, do anything new that you want to do. So you know it just is what it is right now. Hopefully we’ll be able to do that Thursday and Friday in some capacity.”

Again that game set for 3 eastern, and we will have the highlights for you Saturday at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.