Advertisement

Shelter will open for those displaced by flooding in Holmes County

All roads have been closed in Holmes and Washington County.
All roads have been closed in Holmes and Washington County.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A Local State of Emergency was declared by the Holmes County Board of Commissioners on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00pm (central) and will continue until all threats have passed.

Holmes County Schools were closed Wednesday, September 16 through Friday, September 18, 2020.

Government Offices and the Holmes County Courthouse were closed at noon on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and will re-open Friday, September 18, 2020.

A voluntary evacuation is now in effect for residents of low-lying flood prone areas.

A shelter of last resort will be open for Holmes County residents who have been displaced due to flooding at 1243 Hwy 179 A, Westville, Fl 32464 beginning this evening at 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 and will close Monday September 21, 2020 at 12:00PM. This shelter is not ARC certified. With COVID-19 concerns, we encourage residents to consider alternatives to this option. Shared spaces and crowded conditions can increase the COVID-19 transmission risk. Staying in a hotel or with friends or family in an area where impacts are not expected are good options. Please remember to bring everything you will need to be self-sustained for at least 72 hours.

*Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

*Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

*First aid kit

*Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

*Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

*Prescription medications and glasses

*Infant formula and diapers

*Pet food and extra water for your pet

*Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.

*Complete change of clothing for each day/per person.

*Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

*All pets will need to be in crates/carriers. Shelters are not designed for comfort but safety only.

If you choose to go to public shelter, you may want to consider taking books or small card games.

Shelter Information:

The General Population Shelter is located at: New Hope VFD 1969 Hwy 2 Westville, FL 32464

The EOC went to Level 1 (full activation) at 0700 hours Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attack ads target Democratic Party PPP Loan

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Democratic candidates in the state are now facing attack ads from their Republican opponents, accusing their campaigns of receiving funds from a pandemic assistance loan meant for small businesses.

News

PPP Loan fallout

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Democratic candidates in the state are now facing attack ads from their Republican opponents, accusing their campaigns of receiving funds from a pandemic assistance loan meant for small businesses.

News

State Roads closed due to Hurricane Sally flooding

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is providing an update on state road and bridge closures and restrictions in Northwest Florida due to Hurricane Sally.

News

Department of Health advises against swimming in Mexico Beach after raw sewage spill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The City of Mexico Beach is reporting a release of 24,000 gallons of raw sewage.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools closed through Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Athletic events scheduled for Friday and Saturday will still take place.

News

Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed and there is a heightened concern additional residents will become ill.

News

Gulf County Emergency Management gives update on flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf County Emergency Management would like to notify residents and property owners the potential dangers of river flooding in Gulf County.

News

Florida Highway Patrol closes portion of I-10 from Okaloosa to Walton County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Highway Patrol has closed I-10 from Exit 56 in Okaloosa County to Exit 70 in Walton County.

News

Mary Esther experiencing sanitary sewer overflows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The large majority of County West’s 26 lift stations which are serviced by the Russell Stephenson Water Reclamation Facility were overwhelmed and/or submerged during Sally’s move onshore September 16th.

News

Curfew in place for portion of Okaloosa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The curfew will run from Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. until Friday, September 18 at 6:00 a.m.