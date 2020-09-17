Advertisement

Shop owners in St. Andrews dealing with affects from Hurricane Sally

Water from the storm drains were overflowing back on to the roads.
Water from the storm drains were overflowing back on to the roads.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beck Avenue in St. Andrews was completely flooded Wednesday morning, some cars driving through the flood waters and some deciding to turn around.

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations owner Kathie Patterson said she was just glad she was able to make it to her shop despite many closed roads.

“I turned around and did about four other things to get here today, so it’s been a real struggle to get here, but I’m all high and dry in here so I’m good,” said Patterson.

Patterson was surprised by the amount of flooding the area was experiencing.

“Lake Beck is right down here on 12th Street. It’s pretty deep today, so the flooding is pretty bad in several locations,” said Patterson.

Airbnb host for properties in St. Andrews Jan Johnson was alarmed by what she was seeing throughout St. Andrews.

“I drove all the way from St. Andrew’s Marina to the Downtown Marina, and the flooded streets had all of the water coming up through the sewer, through the man hole covers and all that so that was alarming. I was like okay, our infrastructure can’t handle that much water at a time, so that was bad,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Hurricane Michael taught her a lesson about storms in this area.

“I checked on my property this morning actually to see how high the water was because it’s just right over here and from Hurricane Michael I know the elevation of all my properties, so I made sure of my lowest elevation property, I was worried about storm surge,” said Johnson.

Patterson and Johnson both agreed they were thankful the damage to St. Andrews or the shops wasn’t worse.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flooding in Jackson County from hurricane Sally

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreason urges residents to stay off the roads

News

Lynn Haven homes, roadways flood after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Lynn Haven homes like Bill Savelle’s off of fourth Street saw their roads become almost impassible.

News

Panama City Beach neighborhood under water due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Neighbors said they expected it and did their best to prepare but in the end, Hurricane Sally welcomed itself into their homes.

News

Flooding in Marianna

Updated: 2 hours ago
We speak with Jackson County's Emergency Management Director about conditions in Marianna.

Latest News

News

Lynn Haven Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
We head to Lynn Haven to see what impacts Hurricane Sally had there.

News

Flooding in Panama City and St. Andrews

Updated: 2 hours ago
We head to Panama City to take a look at Hurricane Sally's impacts there.

News

Panama City Beach Neighborhood Under Water

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Panama City Beach neighborhood off Allison Avenue is under water following flooding from Hurricane Sally.

News

Rivers Flooding in Freeport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following Hurricane Sally, river levels are rising and causing flooding in Freeport.

News

Washington County opens shelter of last resort in Chipley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Washington County emergency officials will open a shelter of last resort in Chipley Wednesday night.

News

Okaloosa County under emergency curfew order Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County officials have put in place an emergency curfew order following Hurricane Sally.