Shop owners in St. Andrews dealing with affects from Hurricane Sally

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beck Avenue in St. Andrews was completely flooded Wednesday morning, some cars driving through the flood waters and some deciding to turn around.

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations owner Kathie Patterson said she was just glad she was able to make it to her shop despite many closed roads.

“I turned around and did about four other things to get here today, so it’s been a real struggle to get here, but I’m all high and dry in here so I’m good,” said Patterson.

Patterson was surprised by the amount of flooding the area was experiencing.

“Lake Beck is right down here on 12th Street. It’s pretty deep today, so the flooding is pretty bad in several locations,” said Patterson.

Airbnb host for properties in St. Andrews Jan Johnson was alarmed by what she was seeing throughout St. Andrews.

“I drove all the way from St. Andrew’s Marina to the Downtown Marina, and the flooded streets had all of the water coming up through the sewer, through the man hole covers and all that so that was alarming. I was like okay, our infrastructure can’t handle that much water at a time, so that was bad,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Hurricane Michael taught her a lesson about storms in this area.

“I checked on my property this morning actually to see how high the water was because it’s just right over here and from Hurricane Michael I know the elevation of all my properties, so I made sure of my lowest elevation property, I was worried about storm surge,” said Johnson.

Patterson and Johnson both agreed they were thankful the damage to St. Andrews or the shops wasn’t worse.

