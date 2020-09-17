State Roads closed due to Hurricane Sally flooding

CHIPLEY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is providing an update on state road and bridge closures and restrictions in Northwest Florida due to Hurricane Sally.

Bay County

· State Road (S.R.) 20 from Racetrack Road to S.R. 77 is closed due to flooding.

Escambia County

· Pensacola International Airport has suspended operations for all arriving and departing commercial aircraft.

· The Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 is closed to all traffic.

Jackson County

· S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) from Russell Road to S.R. 71 is closed due to flooding.

Okaloosa County

· U.S. 98 Okaloosa Island westbound travel lanes are open, the eastbound outside lane remains closed due to flooding.

· U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field westbound lanes are closed. Eastbound travel lanes have been modified to handle two-way traffic (one eastbound and one westbound) at this time.

· I-10 and U.S. 90 Shoal River Bridges are closed due to flooding.

Santa Rosa County

· Garcon Point Bridge (S.R. 281) is open to limited to two-axle vehicles. Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, are permitted to cross the bridge as well as sport-utility vehicles, pick-up trucks, and private vehicles towing single or double axle trailers. Trucks need to continue to follow the truck detour routes.

Washington County

· S.R. 277 from Pioneer to Clayton Road remains closed due to flooding.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor weather reports and road conditions and to be on the lookout for flooded roads. If the road ahead is flooded, turn around and find an alternate route. Flooded roads may hide the fact that the roadway is washed out underneath and as little as six inches of rushing water can force your car off the road.