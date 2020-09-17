Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Clouds linger, but the rain chances remain small
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are going to get a break from the wet weather here in the panhandle over the coming week. The next few days will be mostly cloudy, but those clouds won’t produce much rain over our area. Rain chances will be 20%, 30%, and 20% Friday - Sunday.

For tonight lows will fall into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the Northwest. Friday will be another day of peek-a-boo sunshine, but warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. The warm temps won’t last long because by Sunday we will fall into the 70s for highs and lows in the 60s!

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Monday Afternoon Hurricane Sally Update

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT