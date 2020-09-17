Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Sally is now a depression to our north in Alabama moving to the west northwest toward Georgia.

It’s a much quieter start over the Panhandle this morning with mostly cloudy skies and just a few left over brief showers or sprinkles for some. They’ll be gone after about 7 or 8am and the clouds will start to part a bit to allow for some sunshine to peek through.

Winds are not as strong, but still a bit breezy to start the day around 10-20mph from the west. That’s helping to drop out some humidity, leaving it a bit more comfortable to start the day largely in the 70s.

Highs today may only reach up to the low to mid 80s thanks to a frontal boundary moving into the Southeast behind Sally. In fact, we’ll see two cold fronts pass through over the next few days which will give us our first taste of a bit of a fall feel heading into the weekend and next week.

The first front passes through today with just a bit of cloud cover. We’ll see that drop temperatures down into the low 70s tonight for most of NWFL while also turning down the humidity. Highs on Friday may still be warm into the mid 80s. It’ll be the secondary front over the weekend that helps to drop temperatures further into the 60s in the mornings with highs maybe only near 80 on Saturday and into the mid 70s on Sunday!

The second front and some more tropical moisture in the Gulf combine over the weekend to bring a return of some rain. However, at this point it does not appear to be substantial amounts, perhaps around a couple tenths of an inch. Yet there will be plenty of time to get outdoors as the rain may not arrive until late in the day on Saturday, and looks to be scattered on Sunday at this point.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see a few light showers or sprinkles passing through in the early morning. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a beautiful Friday, and while we’ll see a chance of rain returning over the weekend, it comes with a cold front that will bring our first taste of fall by the late weekend and into early next week.

