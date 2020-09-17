Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies search for runaway inmate

Clyde Hunter is a white man with dark hair, he is 5'9" and 180 pounds.
Clyde Hunter is a white man with dark hair, he is 5'9" and 180 pounds.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Clyde Hunter, 32, is a white man with dark hair, he is 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene, but deputies believe Hunter was picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.

Anyone who knows where Hunter is, is asked to call the WCSO at (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see 20% spike since return to classrooms

Updated: 12 hours ago
Florida's seen a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since school began.

News

Freeport residents could see more flooding as river levels rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
On Bay Loop Drive in Freeport, drivers have to turn around because Bear Creek and the Choctawhatchee Bay are flooding the road.

News

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Since School Started

Updated: 12 hours ago
A look at pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida since school started back up.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be on the decrease in the wake of Hurricane Sally

Latest News

News

Walton County Flooding

Updated: 12 hours ago
A look at the rising water levels in Freeport, following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Expect drier weather over the next several days

News

The State of Florida issues Hurricane Sally updates

Updated: 13 hours ago
The State of Florida issues its Hurricane Sally response as of Wednesday, September 16.

News

Gulf Power responding to outages caused by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gulf Power Wednesday announced that as of 6:00 PM CDT, it had restored power to more than 50,000 customers affected by Hurricane Sally.

News

Gulf County officials have multiple concerns amidst Sally’s arrival

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Officials are advising residents to stay in and avoid travel, if possible.

News

River Level Forecasts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Flooding will be a big story in the coming days on area rivers