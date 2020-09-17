Walton County Sheriff’s deputies search for runaway inmate

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Clyde Hunter, 32, is a white man with dark hair, he is 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene, but deputies believe Hunter was picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.

Anyone who knows where Hunter is, is asked to call the WCSO at (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.