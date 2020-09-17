Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are finally getting a bit of a break here in the panhandle w/less rain and wind in the coming days. Rain chances will remain in the forecast, but the rain totals should remain on the light side. We may even see a few peeks of sunshine.

Lows tonight will fall into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. Low rain chances and more clouds will linger through Saturday before less humid and sunnier returns late weekend into next week when we should get our first hint of fall.

