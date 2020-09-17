Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Improving weather is expected in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are finally getting a bit of a break here in the panhandle w/less rain and wind in the coming days. Rain chances will remain in the forecast, but the rain totals should remain on the light side. We may even see a few peeks of sunshine.

Lows tonight will fall into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. Low rain chances and more clouds will linger through Saturday before less humid and sunnier returns late weekend into next week when we should get our first hint of fall.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Expect drier weather over the next several days

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Heavy rain and a threat of severe weather will continue overnight

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
Heavy rain and the threat of severe weather continue tonight into Wednesday

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast & Hurricane Sally Update

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Heavy rains, some coastal surge or flooding, and an isolated risk of a brief tornado are all possible in NWFL today. Details here...

Latest News

Hurricane Michael

Monday Evening Sally Graphics

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT

Monday Afternoon Hurricane Sally Update

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Bands of rain will move in across the Panhandle today with some gusty winds, especially within bands and along the coast.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Sally is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves toward the LA/MS coast w/heavy rain the main threat here

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Tropical Storm Sally will bring heavy rain to the panhandle over the next few days

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Sally is forecast in the panhandle over the next several days