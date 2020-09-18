Arc of the Bay to host 4th annual charity fashion show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Looking for a fun night out for a good cause?

The Arc of the Bay’s 4th Annual KOHL’S Charity Fashion Show will be held on Friday, September 18 at the Boardwalk Beach Resort. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be introduced to 30 of the organization’s clients as they strut and showcase the latest fashion trends from Kohl’s Department Store as they walk down the ‘catwalk’. The Arc of the Bay’s mission is to support those in our community with disabilities, and organizers say the proceeds of the event will go directly toward that mission.

The tickets cost $100. You do not need to register beforehand. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

