Bay County residents should report hurricane damage to the CIC

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are asking residents if they have any Hurricane Sally damage, to report it to the Citizens Information Center. You can contact them by phone at 850-248-6090 or by email at ask@baycountyfl.gov.

Officials ask that you send your name, address, and brief description of the damage to the CIC and to make sure you take pictures of the damage.

The state recovery team will be coming to the area to do window tours, which means they will be driving around the damaged areas and taking note of what the damage is.

Bay County Emergency Management Chief Frankie Lumm says reporting the damage will not only benefit the county but will benefit the individual as well.

“This will open up the opportunity for a federal declaration, then that then opens the door for folks to get assistance from FEMA to get their stuff fixed. Not just dealing with insurance, but it opens up for additional funding from FEMA and different state grant opportunities," Lumm said.

