Bonifay man accused of sexual battery

Benjamin Martin was charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.
Benjamin Martin was charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Bonifay man is facing charges after sexual battery accusations.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Benjamin Martin, 55, after an investigation into sexual battery allegations, claiming Martin abused a child over a period of 12 years, starting when the child was 4 years-old.

They say Martin confessed and was charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

