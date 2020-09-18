Bonifay man accused of sexual battery

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Bonifay man is facing charges after sexual battery accusations.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Benjamin Martin, 55, after an investigation into sexual battery allegations, claiming Martin abused a child over a period of 12 years, starting when the child was 4 years-old.

They say Martin confessed and was charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

