Calhoun County properties see heavy flooding from Chipola River

Parks and yards in Calhoun County are now ponds and pools.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In Calhoun County, the heavy rains may have stopped, but for some the flooding has only begun.

“It just rose faster than I’ve ever seen it rise," Calhoun County deputy Will Rogers said.

Most properties surrounding the Chipola River, no matter where they are on the compass, are under water.

For some residents, that makes getting to and from their homes a challenge but it’s nothing they can’t handle they say.

Many of them are getting to and from their homes by canoe or kayak.

Transportation by boat seems to be a popular choice, especially for those who have been through flooding like this before. Although they say Hurricane Sally’s effect on the river is unprecedented.

“It [the water] came fast, kind of compared to the flood of ’91. It came up real quick, actually even faster," Calhoun County resident Thomas Hutchison said.

Residents are worried the worst isn’t over.

“We’re expecting it to keep coming higher," Calhoun County resident Howard Johnson said.

“If it rises even further it may be coming into people’s houses," Rogers said.

Residents also say they’re concerned about the wildfire that may be lurking the water.

Parks and yards are now ponds and pools. Even roadways sustained damage from rainwater.

“The rainwater has completely washed out the guardrail. The guardrail is completely out of the road," Rogers said.

Now it’s a waiting game to see what the water levels do in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

