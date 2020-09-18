Advertisement

CAUGHT: Escaped Walton County inmate back in custody

Escaped inmate Clyde Hunter is back in the Walton County Jail after running off Thursday morning while working with a work crew cleaning up storm debris.
Escaped inmate Clyde Hunter is back in the Walton County Jail after running off Thursday morning while working with a work crew cleaning up storm debris.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: September 17, (10:15pm)

Walton County Sheriff’s officials say an inmate who escaped Thursday morning is back in custody.

Deputies say 32-year-old Clyde Hunter was captured with the help of Walton Correctional K9 Teams.

According to deputies, Hunter took off just after 10am while he was working with a work crew cleaning up debris at a little league park on South 25th Street.

We’re told a drone team and additional units were dispatched to search for Hunter.

Law enforcement caught the inmate near Darby Lane just after 8:30pm with the help of K9 “Gypsy”, a bloodhound from Walton Correctional Institution.

Sheriff’s officials say Hunter is back in the Walton County Jail without incident.

This group of law enforcement officers, along with K9 "Gypsy", were responsible for catching an escaped inmate Thursday evening.
This group of law enforcement officers, along with K9 "Gypsy", were responsible for catching an escaped inmate Thursday evening.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Clyde Hunter, 32, is a white man with dark hair, he is 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene, but deputies believe Hunter was picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.

Anyone who knows where Hunter is, is asked to call the WCSO at (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Sailboat Washes Ashore

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The sailboat, Yes Dear, washed ashore in Panama City Beach during Hurricane Sally

News

CHECLO nears full restoration Thursday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, CHELCO has restored power to all but 41 locations capable of receiving service.

News

Gulf Power offers update on its Hurricane Sally response

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of 8pm Thursday, September 17, Gulf Power officials say they have restored power to more than 40% of their customers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

News

From Hollywood to Panama City Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Mike Teilmann is used to the spotlight having emceed star-studded events in Hollywood and worked with Bob Hope and other legends. Now he's traded that spotlight for a spot on Panama City Beach.

Latest News

News

Choctawhatchee River residents prepare for high water levels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Along the Choctawhatchee River, residents are used to the rise and fall of the water.

News

The Florida DOH has issued a health advisory around Anderson and Lynn Haven Bayous

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to public works officials for the city of Lynn Haven massive amounts of storm water from the four days of rain were responsible for the release of about 1.2 million gallons of water containing raw untreated sewage.

News

North Bear Creek rising

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to local residents the waters are starting to recede at Bear Creek, but the levels are still too high to travel through safely.

News

The State of Florida issues Hurricane Sally updates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with the State of Florida offer Hurricane Sally updates for Thursday, September 17.

News

Jackson County experiencing less flooding than they had expected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Jackson County experiencing less flooding than originally expected.

News

Calhoun County properties see heavy flooding from Chipola River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Parks and yards are now ponds and pools. Even roadways sustained damage from rainwater.