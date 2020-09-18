CAUGHT: Escaped Walton County inmate back in custody

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: September 17, (10:15pm)

Walton County Sheriff’s officials say an inmate who escaped Thursday morning is back in custody.

Deputies say 32-year-old Clyde Hunter was captured with the help of Walton Correctional K9 Teams.

According to deputies, Hunter took off just after 10am while he was working with a work crew cleaning up debris at a little league park on South 25th Street.

We’re told a drone team and additional units were dispatched to search for Hunter.

Law enforcement caught the inmate near Darby Lane just after 8:30pm with the help of K9 “Gypsy”, a bloodhound from Walton Correctional Institution.

Sheriff’s officials say Hunter is back in the Walton County Jail without incident.

This group of law enforcement officers, along with K9 "Gypsy", were responsible for catching an escaped inmate Thursday evening. (WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Clyde Hunter, 32, is a white man with dark hair, he is 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene, but deputies believe Hunter was picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.

Anyone who knows where Hunter is, is asked to call the WCSO at (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.