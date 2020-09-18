CAUGHT: Escaped Walton County inmate back in custody
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: September 17, (10:15pm)
Walton County Sheriff’s officials say an inmate who escaped Thursday morning is back in custody.
Deputies say 32-year-old Clyde Hunter was captured with the help of Walton Correctional K9 Teams.
According to deputies, Hunter took off just after 10am while he was working with a work crew cleaning up debris at a little league park on South 25th Street.
We’re told a drone team and additional units were dispatched to search for Hunter.
Law enforcement caught the inmate near Darby Lane just after 8:30pm with the help of K9 “Gypsy”, a bloodhound from Walton Correctional Institution.
Sheriff’s officials say Hunter is back in the Walton County Jail without incident.
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a inmate that walked off from work crew Thursday morning around 10:05 a.m. at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street in DeFuniak Springs.
Deputies say Clyde Hunter, 32, is a white man with dark hair, he is 5′9″ and 180 pounds.
Walton Correctional K-9 teams are on scene, but deputies believe Hunter was picked up by a girlfriend or other acquaintance.
Anyone who knows where Hunter is, is asked to call the WCSO at (850)-892-8111 or dial 911.
