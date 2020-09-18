CHECLO nears full restoration Thursday night

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - As of 8 p.m. Thursday, CHELCO has restored power to all but 41 locations capable of receiving service. CHELCO crews worked into the night to restore power to isolated outages caused by Hurricane Sally. Earlier today, there were over 50 line technicians working in that region.

CHELCO Engineering and Operations Senior Vice President Matthew Avery anticipates service will be restored Thursday night or early Friday morning to the remaining locations capable of receiving power, with potential exceptions for flooded or hazardous areas.

“Our members have shown tremendous resolve and patience these last couple days,” said CEO Steve Rhodes. “The CHELCO staff has been working around the clock and with minimal rest to help ensure that no one is left behind in our power restoration. The support we’ve received from our members and the teamwork I’ve seen from our staff make me proud to be CHELCO.”

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 53,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes and Santa Rosa counties.