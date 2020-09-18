Chipley sewage spill cleaned up after Hurricane Sally

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) - In Washington County, some residents saw sewage spills after Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of rainfall.

Chipley saw about 13 inches of rain. Residents saw their sewers backed up immediately afterwards. Utilities Director Jimmy Cook said all the rain hydraulically overloaded their system.

“This was all submerged at the time, and as soon as the water went down and the collections system caught up with itself, it quit discharging,” Cook said.

There were no boil water advisories issued as a result of the sewage spills.

