Advertisement

Chipley sewage spill cleaned up after Hurricane Sally

There were several sewage spills in Chipley after Hurricane Sally.
There were several sewage spills in Chipley after Hurricane Sally.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) - In Washington County, some residents saw sewage spills after Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of rainfall.

Chipley saw about 13 inches of rain. Residents saw their sewers backed up immediately afterwards. Utilities Director Jimmy Cook said all the rain hydraulically overloaded their system.

“This was all submerged at the time, and as soon as the water went down and the collections system caught up with itself, it quit discharging,” Cook said.

There were no boil water advisories issued as a result of the sewage spills.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sewage Spills in Chipley

Updated: moments ago
We talk with the utilities director about where the sewage issues stand in Chipley.

News

Residents Want Flooding Issues Fixed

Updated: moments ago
In Panama City Beach, residents are calling on leaders to fix flooding issues.

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office trains staff in mental health first aid

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is taking the opportunity to train its staff to deal with people who display signs of a mental health crisis or behavioral challenges.

News

Vernon High School principal helps his flooded community after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Riviere has been working since Hurricane Sally to get resources to people who are trapped by the storm’s water.

News

Washington County agriculture center floods during Hurricane Sally

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The UF/IFAS Extension building in Washington County is a central part of the community.

Latest News

News

Tyndall AFB to build Installation Resilience Operations Center

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tyndall Project Management Office held a virtual Pitch Day earlier this week to evaluate technical presentations from four vendors vying for the opportunity to develop an innovative operations center prototype dubbed the Installation Resilience Operations Center or I-ROC.

News

Gulf County flood shelter opens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf County Emergency Management have opened a flood shelter for those who need it.

News

Bay County residents should report hurricane damage to the CIC

Updated: 2 hours ago
This will allow residents and the county to receive additional funding.

News

Some Panama City Beach residents say it doesn’t take a hurricane for them to see flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Residents are looking for a solution to the flooding problem.

News

Bay County Reporting Hurricane Sally Damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay County officials want you to report damage from Hurricane Sally.